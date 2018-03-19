Cyprus Standoff Continues: Turkish Warships Stay in Place

There’s been a standstill in the standoff between Cyprus and Turkey, which has kept warships in place off the island’s coast in waters where foreign energy vessels are licensed to drill but where one has been blocked.

The Italian company Eni’s ship had to veer off earlier this month reportedly under the threat of being sunk if it tried to reach an area of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where it is authorized to look for oil and gas.

But US oil giant ExxonMobil has set up operations in another block and been unimpeded so far as ships from the US Navy Sixth Fleet and Israel were conducting exercises nearby although Turkey said it wouldn’t be frightened off.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since a 1974 invasion, said he wants any potentially lucrative revenues from energy to be shared and wants Turkish-Cypriots to have a direct hand in the energy explorations.

“The Greek Cypriot side’s (internationally recognized) efforts to use hydrocarbon resources in eastern Mediterranean without a resolution of the Cyprus issue is hampering the potential of a possible solution on the island,” Serkan Demirtas, a columnist for the Hurriyet Daily News told the Chinese news agency Xinhua, reporting on the stalemate.

Cyprus, with backing from the European Union that Turkey wants to join, and from the United States, said it has a right to look for energy in its EEZ but Erdogan has stepped up provocations in the wake of the collapse of reunification talks last year.

“Turkey should be very cautious to not to overreact to Greek Cypriot provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and should avoid the use of military means against civilian explorations vessels,” added Demirtas.

“A repeat of such actions would further deteriorate Turkey’s already fragile bonds with the West, particularly ahead of a key summit between Ankara and Brussels in late March and amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to mend ties with Washington,” he added.