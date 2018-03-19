US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt Visits Ancient Site at Dodoni in Epirus

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt on Sunday paid a visit to the archaeological site in Dodoni in Epirus, accompanied by his wife and Ioannina Deputy Mayor Pantelis Kolokas. He was also met by Dodoni Mayor Christos Dakaletsis and other local officials.

The ambassador was given a tour of the site by the head of the antiquities ephorate Constantinos Soueref and archaeologist Eleni Skalisti, initially under pouring rain but later in the sunshine that allowed the party to see the ancient theatre and other monuments at close quarters.

After the archaeological site, he visited the village of Manteio and spoke with Dodoni’s mayor about actions on a local level to improve health and education services, as well as work underway to restore the archaeological site and press for its inclusion in the UNESCO world heritage monuments list.

Pyatt has been on a visit to Ioannina and the Epirus region since Friday.