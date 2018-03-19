Greece Fears Two Soldiers Will be Kept in Turkey, Held Hostage

ATHENS – After downplaying the detention in Turkey of two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally crossed the border during a storm, worries are reportedly mounting in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition they could be kept to pressure Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers who fled an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would let the Turkish justice system take its course with the soldiers after his government said they would be swiftly returned but there are fears they could be held indefinitely, said Kathimerini.

Greece and Turkey have been at razor’s edge for months after constant violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets and as Turkish warships have gone past Greek islands and are blockading part of Cyprus, keeping foreign energy drilling rigs from reaching waters where they are licensed to explore for oil and gas.

Turkey has provided little information about the Greek soldiers who were charged with illegal entry but could face espionage counts, which would up the ante markedly between the countries and further provocations with the United States, European Union, United Nations and NATO – to which both countries belong – leaving Greece on its own.

The case of the two soldiers and Turkey’s belligerence was discussed in talks between US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wes Mitchell and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, and other Greek officials.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Tsipras, said the men were hostages, setting off criticism from Leftists who said they aren’t and want to downplay the tension, although there were reports the soldiers have become bargaining chips to get the Turkish soldiers sent back.

Greek courts have barred their extradition, accepting arguments from their lawyers they face torture or worse as Erdogan has purged civil society, the courts and military after the failed coup, in which the men said they took no part, and as he said he’d like the return of the death penalty, anathema to the European Union he wants Turkey to join.

Turkish officials and a key advisor to Erdogan said Greece is harboring terrorists by refusing to send the eight soldiers back.