Weary of Kammenos’ Act, Tsipras Looks to Political Rivals for Allies

ATHENS – Crushed by a series of political problems, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras may be ready to jettison his coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) and look for a new ally in rivals.

Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting after reneging on anti-austerity promises, met with former TV journalist Stavros Theodorakis, who heads the once-touted but now irrelevant To Potami (The River), and who’s been a frequent critic of the government.

Theodorakis’ tiny party has only six votes but moved into the new center-left coalition the Movement for Change, led by former PASOK Socialist leader Fofi Gennimata, after the party fell out of favor for backing austerity measures and reformed into Democratic Alignment but sought partners after being unable to regain public support.

Tsipras is facing crises on several fronts: the economy, furor over giving away the name Macedonia to FYROM, two Greek soldiers held in Turkey, and PAOK soccer boss Ivan Savvidis, an ally who’s facing arrest for bringing a gun onto the field during a match, as well as the wobbly Novartis pharmaceutical scandal that has gone nowhere yet.

But now Kathimerini said that Tsipras has decided to distance the government from Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic ANEL who bucked him over FYROM and said the soldiers being kept in Turkey were hostages as the government said they weren’t.

Kammenos, whose party’s nine votes give Tsipras a scant three-seat majority in the 300-member Parliament, has been allowed to mouth off and has frequently criticized SYRIZA policies only to vote for them in the end.

That’s led to open repudiation of Kammenos by a number of SYRIZA officials who have grown tired of his defiance and said he’s becoming too much of a liability. Kammenos has said he would continue to support SYRIZA and vote for policies he opposes or otherwise would find himself out of power and his party unlikely to return in the next elections, polling at under the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament.

Kammenos could also face a probe over his role in the attempted sale of arms to Saudi Arabia through a private broker.