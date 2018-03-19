Foreign Investors Balk at Greece, Need Data, Feel Misled by SYRIZA

With Greece facing the end in August of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($400.32 billion) that began in 2010, hopes of getting foreign investors to put money into the country ran into a roadblock when they complained the government won’t provide critical financial information.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is counting on a return to the markets when the rescue package monies run out but investors at a London Business School conference said they are being left in the dark, said Kathimerini.

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis felt the fire as Tsipras said he’s bringing the country toward recovery at the same time he said the debt can’t be repaid and relief is needed in some form, such as lower interest rates and a longer time to repay.

“Up until now, we got the information that we required from the institutions’ reports on the bailout program reviews,” said Christian Kopf, head of Fixed Income Fund Management at Union Investment, one of Germany’s biggest funds, who was present at the London conference, the paper reported.

“The Greek government does not make enough of an effort to build a narrative that will convince investors. It didn’t even publish a prospectus about January’s (seven-year) bond issue…” he added.

He was referring to financial data produced by the country’s creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

Adding to the troubles was worry about a mountain of bad loans being carried by Greek banks as people buried under austerity measures continued by Tsipras, who vowed to reverse them, has left many unable to pay mortgages, loans and credit cards while the former ruling New Democracy and then-PASOK Socialists owe 250 million euros ($307 million) and aren’t fully repaying while the bank managers who approved it were given immunity from prosecution.

“However the Greek Finance Ministry appears to be ignoring the problem quite deliberately – as though it were none of its business,” one unnamed delegate told the paper.