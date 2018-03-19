Drowning in Debt, Greece’s Electric Utility Can’t Collect Unpaid Bills

ATHENS – Debtors given leniency by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA have caused losses for Greece’s electric utility the Public Power Corporation (PPC) hit some three billion euros ($3.69 billion) with little chance the money can be collected.

The Leftists ruled that people who owed under 1,000 euros ($1228) couldn’t have their power shut off leaving the company with no option but to keep providing electricity without being paid although installment plans are offered.

PPC hired a special consultant, Qualco, who said only between 50-100 million euros ($61.43 million-$122.86 million), a fraction of what’s owed, could likely be collected, said Kathimerini, as many people are changing tax identification numbers and switching to other suppliers, walking away from their debt.

The issue has become so serious that a special parliamentary committee will look into it after PPC’s Chairman said while overall debts fell 150 million euros ($184.28 million) from December 2017-February 2018 that it’s likely to get worse with people switching to other utility companies, costing PPC another 200 million euros ($245.7 million) in losses.

Unpaid debts to PPC have come under the supervision of the country’s creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that has put up 326 billion euros ($400.32 billion) in three bailouts since 2010 and they want power cut off for people who don’t pay but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting after reneging on vows to reverse austerity and help workers, pensioners and the poor, has blocked it.