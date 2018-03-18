Gelaouzos, Petroulaki Finish First in Athens Half Marathon 2018

The runners Konstantinos Gelaouzos of Panathinaikos and Eleftheria Petroulaki of the Mykonos Sports Club finished first in the men’s and women’s races, respectively, in the 2018 Athens International Half Marathon held on Sunday.

Gelaouzos, who finished with a time of 1:08:30, had also won the race in 2016 with the then record time of 1:08:35. In second and third place were Georgios Tassis (Triton, Halkida) and Christoforos Merousis (FO Vrontadon), respectively for the men.

For Petroulaki, who finished with a time 1:20:01, it was her first time winning the race, with the winner of the 2016 and 2017 races Rania Rebouli finishing second with a time of 1:20:26 and long-distance runner Deniz Dimaki finishing third with 1:23:56.

Victory in the men’s 5.0-kilometre race went to Dimos Magginas, with a time of 15:38, followed by Xhuliano Manko (Ilisos sport club) with 17:07 and Nikolaos Petrolekas of Panellinios with 17:39. First among the women was Anastasia Karakatsani (WIND) with a time of 17:57, followed by Anthi Korakopoulou (WIND) with a time of 18:05 and Glykeria Skarkou with 19:21, who made it onto the winner’s podium at just 12 years old.

The winner of the 3.0-kilometre men’s race was Markos Gkourlias (WIND) with a time of 9:05, followed by Panagiotis Dimopoulos and Mateusz Madziar, both with a time of 9:22. In the women’s race, Konstantina Giannopoulou finished first with a time of 10:02, followed by Iliana Hatzipanagioti (10:53) and Zoi Andrikopoulou (10:54).