Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CARIPIDES,CONSTANTINE

CANTON, OH (from The Repository,publishedon Mar. 9) – Constantine “Gus” Caripides, 86. A beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather fell asleep with the Lord on Wednesday, March 7th after his courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family who endearingly remembered him for how he lived his life, and the legacy he left behind. Gus was born in Kilkis, Greece to the late Zacharias and Sophia Caripides. He was a 1950 graduate of Timken High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war, he graduated from the Akron Barber College where he began a 60-year career as a barber in Canton, Ohio. There at the 30th Street Plaza Barbershop he changed many lives. He was most known for how he treated his customers as though they were his own family. His philosophy and fellowship made an impact as he had loyal clients that came for haircuts for over four generations! His favorite way of expressing his love to his customers was by bringing them treats such as fresh eggs from his weekly trips to Amish Country, or donating haircuts to the elderly and sick. Aside from his passion of cutting hair, some of his happiest times were spent with his family or his Sunday afternoon ritual at Dan Sturia’s home with his close friends. Gus was admired by many and was a true pillar to the Canton community. His strength, courage and generosity are how he will be most remembered by his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Caripides; his brother, Paul Caripides, and his brother-in-law, George Akritides. He is survived by his two sisters, Margaret Trikilas and Morphe (Gust) Konstas; three children; son, Paul Caripides, and daughters, Kay Dawson and Anna (Tim) McCarthy; grandchildren, John (Jeannie) Caripides, Aundrea (Micheal) Ambeliotis, Derek Dawson, Paul Caripides, Deren (Carmella) Dawson and Samantha Dawson; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Grace Caripides, Dean Dawson, Evdoxia and Nicholas Ambeliotis. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Friday (TODAY) in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 710 Tuscarawas St. W. and one hour prior to the service in church on Saturday. Trisagion service 5:30 p.m. Friday. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 4705 Fairhaven Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709 or to J. Babe Stern Community Center 2628 13th Street S.W., Canton, OH 44710. You may sign the guest book at shriverfuneralhomes.com. Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes & Cremation Service 330-455-0349.

DELIS, NIKI

WASHINGTON, DC (from The Washington Post,published on Mar. 5) – On March 1, 2018, Niki K. Delis of Washington, DC passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones. Niki was born in Greece and proudly became a United States citizen in 1950. She was a devout member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral since the 1950s. She was an active member of St. Sophia’s Philoptochos society and wholeheartedly enjoyed volunteering her time cooking for the Greek bazaars, helping to raise money for various causes, and singing in the church choir. She embraced her identity as a Greek-American often writing articles on social events for a Greek newspaper. In addition, she taught Greek to young students in school and at home. She is survived by Chris, her loving husband of 57 years; George, her devoted son; and Niki, her cherished granddaughter who carries on her name. She will be remembered as an active member of the community; a woman with a zest for life expressed most often through dance, song, and cooking; and a matriarch who valued faith and family above all. Niki’s viewing will be at the Joseph Gawler’s Sons Funeral Home, located at 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Wednesday, March 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her funeral service will be at the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11 a.m. on March 8. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St and Massachusetts. Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007.

EXIS,JIMMIE

SILVER SPRING, MD (from The Washington Post,publishedon Mar. 6) –On Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Jimmie Exis, 69, of Silver Spring, MD and formerly of Athens, Greece. Beloved husband of Daniela Exis; loving father of Petro, Michelle and Alexander Exis and David Rodgers (Mihyang); dear brother of George Exis (Diane); cherished grandfather of two. Also survived by his mother-in-law Melitta Stein; brother-in-law Martin Stein and family. Preceded in death by his parents Petro and Evanthia Exis. Jimmie was a loving family man who enjoyed fishing in Ocean City, MD. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St.’s Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

KATSAOUNIS, FAY

CINCINNATI, OH (from The Cincinnati Enquirer, published on Mar. 7) – Fay KatsaounisKatsaounis, Fay, beloved wife of Nicolas Katsaounis of 50 years; daughter of the late Nicholas and EvangeliaAntonoglou; loving mother of Evangeline (Ioannis) Katsaounis-Aslanis and James Katsaounis; dear grandmother of Maria Aslanis; sister of Mary Cannon; aunt of Linda, Laura, and Deborah; and other extended family in the United States and Greece. Fay passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the age of 82. She was born in New York City, attended Columbia University, became a professional accountant and owner of the Corinthian Restaurant and Lounge. Fay was a faithful longtime member of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 5:30-8:30 pm. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224. www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com.

NICHOLSON, CONNIE

BRENTWOOD, TN (from the Tennessean, published on Feb. 23) – Connie (Kostoula) Nicholson, Age 90, Fell asleep in the Lord at her home, on February 22, 2018 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom (Athanasios) and survived by her daughters Katherine Vasiliades (Jason), Becky Kotsianas (John), Georgia Demetros (Nick); grandchildren Tommy Nicholson (Holly Ramey), Michael Nicholson, Matt Kotsianas (Kike), Ellie Kotsianas, Nicky, Dena and Alex Demetros and great-granchildren Phoenix, Archer and Ruby Nicholson, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Kostoula was born in Magoula, Greece in 1928. She immigrated to Chicago where she attended Northwestern University while working at her uncle’s store. She met and married Tom Nicholson of Tziva, Greece and began living their American Dream. After raising their three girls in Chicago, they moved the family to Nashville in 1976 where they owned and operated Nicholson Cleaners. Her customers and employees lovingly called her “Ms. Connie” where she altered clothing and offered all kinds of motherly advise. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, friend and neighbor who gave herself selflessly to those she loved. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and spent most of her retirement years volunteering with Church duties. She was a pious and devout Orthodox Christian and loved God and her Church more than herself. A heartfelt Thank You to her loving caregivers Alicia Lempert and her team of angels: Jana, Mary, Cheryl, & Bailey. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 24th 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN from 12:30 – 2:00pm; and Funeral service immediately following visitation at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund. Please visit our online obituary at www.marshalldonnellycombs.com.

PATRONIS, VASO

WILSON BOROUGH, PA (from The Express Times, published on Mar. 1) – VasoPatronis, 88, of Wilson Borough, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Easton Hospital. Born March 20, 1929, in Hrisou-Evrytania, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Seraphim and Athena (Hrisikou) Karanikas. She and her husband, Konstantinos Patronis, were married 58 years. Vaso was a custodian for many years for the Wilson Area School District and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. Surviving with her husband, Konstantinos, are a son, George Patronis of Bethlehem Township; a brother, PavloKaranikas of Wilson Borough; two sisters, Kathy Pappas of Williams Township and Anthoula Pagousi of Greece; two granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by two daughters, Niki Patronis and Sofia Brotzman, four brothers and two sisters. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday in the church. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 319 S. 20th St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at AshtonFuneralHome.com. Ashton Funeral Home 1337 Northampton St. Easton, PA 18042 (610) 253-4678.