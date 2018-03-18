With Cyprus Blockaded by Turkish Warships, Anastasiades Reaches Out

NICOSIA – As Turkish warships continued to block foreign energy vessels from reaching part of Cyprus’ waters to drill for oil and gas exploration, President Nicos Anastasiades said he still hopes to resurrect collapsed unity talks.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said he’d take a call from Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume negotiations they had in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, aimed at ending a near 44-year-long division since a Turkish invasion.

Those fell apart when Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who bars ships and planes from Cyprus and refuses to recognize the island, whose northern third is occupied, said they would never remove an army and wanted the right to militarily intervene again.

Erdogan sent warships into an area of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) he also doesn’t recognize and they forced a drill ship from the Italian company Eni to veer off but so far haven’t attempted to stop American oil giant ExxonMobil from beginning its operation in another area where it is licensed to look for energy.

“I’m always ready to continue the deliberations from the stage they have been left during the Crans Montana conference,” Anastasiades said. “There is only one plan, Plan A; and Plan A means the reunification of the island, and most importantly, to build up a viable, lasting solution. A functioning state, a modern state, a real European state, this is what we are looking (for,), without privileges to the one community or the other”.

Just re-elected, he said, “Every time we are failing to reach a settlement, the disappointment of the people and the distrust are increasing,” and blocking a solution.

He had noted he was willing, as Erdogan demanded, to share revenues from any potentially lucrative discoveries but Turkish-Cypriots want a hand in the operations and said they could launch their own energy explorations otherwise.

“For four years now, we have been negotiating to find a solution and the hydrocarbon issue has never been on the table, because it has been agreed, and therefore we took steps to prove that we mean business,” said Erdogan.

“Natural resources are belonging to the state and to all legitimate people of Cyprus, either these are Greek or Turkish Cypriots,” he added.

“I hope that Turkey will refrain from any hostile act … I don’t want to involve any military … but it’s up to the United States to protect their own interests … Be sure that we have done whatever it is necessary to be done in order to succeed to the energy program of the Republic,” he said.