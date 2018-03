There’s a particularly funny scene on the great TV show Frasier where the bedraggled psychiatrist played by Kelsey Grammer, unable to sleep after his show is changed to late-night, is startled when his brother accidentally fires off a starter’s pistol in the living room and screams at him, only to be told not to be snippy.

”Oh, I’m sorry, was I snippy? I didn’t realize it was too much to ask that there not be gunplay in my living room!” the …