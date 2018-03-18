Going on in Our Community

MARCH 19

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association is hosting a Networking Event with the St. John’s Law Hellenic Alumni at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, Mar. 19, 6:30-9:30 PM. All members and friends invited for a night of delicious Greek food, drinks, and networking. $60/person. Please visit www.helleniclawyersassociation.org/events to register.

MARCH 21

LONG ISLAND CITY – The Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce with the European-American Chambers of Commerce in the US invite you to the debut of their recurring series of startup pitch nights on Wednesday, Mar. 21, 6:30 PM. Join friends from over 20 countries for a networking night dedicated to celebrating some of Europe’s best Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality companies at Court16 LIC, 13-06 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City. Please visit www.hellenicamerican.cc or contact info@hellenicamerican.cc for details.

MARCH 22

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Scientific Symposium, honoring Elli Papaemmanuil, PhD, Computational Oncology Service, Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, at Lenox Hill Hospital,130 East 77th Street in Manhattan,on Thursday, Mar. 22, 7-9:30 PM. Please RSVP to 718-398-2440.

MANHATTAN –Law & Lunch: Speed Legal Consultations & Networking will be held on Thursday, Mar. 22, 12 noon- 1:30 PM.Business and Startup Owners are invited to join the Law Offices of Pardalis &Nohavickafor this free event at WeWork Times Square 1460 Broadway, 17th Floor, in Manhattan, to get all their business and legal related questions answered. Bring your questions, your paperwork, your business cards, and your team! Eventhighlights: 1-on-1 Legal Consultations – ask our attorneys any questions or problems you may have concerning your business; Specialized Advice for small business and startup owners; Complimentary lunch, drinks and refreshments from Hint Water; Networking; Personalized Follow-Up Consultations; and Gift Bags.More information and registration is available at Eventbrite search: Law & Lunch: Speed Legal Consultations & Networking.

CHICAGO –Annual Greek Flag Raising in Chicago at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington Street, on Thursday, Mar. 22, 12 noon-1 PM.The city of Chicago welcomes clergy, friends and fellow Chicagoans to the annual “Raising of the Greek Flag and Laying of Wreaths for the Unknown Soldiers.”City officials and leaders of the Greek Orthodox community will attend and look forward to bestowing honor to the “blue and white” while honoring soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice price.After the event, guests are encouraged to enjoy a great meal in Chicago’s Greek town where restaurants are sure to have their Greek pride on full display! More information is available online at: www.opachicago.com.

MARCH 23

PERTH AMBOY, NJ – On Friday, Mar. 23, 11 AM, Perth Amboy AHEPA Raritan Chapter #288 presents Greek Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony, commemorating 197 years of independence, at The Circle at City Hall in Perth Amboy, NJ. Refreshments will follow. Please RSVP by Monday, Mar. 12 to George N. Petrakakis at gpetrakakis@outlook.com or 732-522-3797.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Opening Ceremonies and Raising of the Greek Flag

Mayor’s Reception Room at Philadelphia City Hall, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., on Friday, Mar. 23 at 2 PM. More information is available online at: hellenicfed.org.

MARCH 24

ASTORIA – The Parade and Cultural Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York presents Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution, featuring arias from two major works regarding the Greek Revolution by Pavlos Karrer (1829-1896), “Markos Botsaris” (1860) and “Frossini” (1868), at the Stathakion Center in Astoria,on Saturday, Mar. 24, 5:30 PM. Free admission. For VIP seating: rsvp@hellenicsocieties.org. More info: www.hellenicsocieties.org or 718-204-6500.

SOMERVILLE, MA – Dormition Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church invites everyone to the Celebration of Greek Independence Day at Somerville City Hall,93 Highland Avenuein Somerville,on Saturday, Mar. 24, 11 AM- 1 PM. Everyone must attend!

MARCH 25

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Greek Independence Day Parade takes place on Sunday, Mar. 25. Formation Time: 1 PM; Starting Time: 2 PM. Starting Point: 17th and Parkway in Philadelphia. Reviewing Stand: On Parkway prior to Art Museum Drive.Inclement Weather Number: 856-665-2085. More information is available online at: hellenicfed.org.

UPPER DARBY, PA –The Greek Independence Day Reception & Dance Performances at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 229 Powell Lane in Upper Darbyon Sunday, Mar. 25, 4:30 PM. More information is available online at: hellenicfed.org.

BOSTON –Lecture on Bostonian Philhellene Samuel Gridley Howe by Professor Petros Vamvakas of Emmanuel College at the Consulate General of Greecein Boston, 86 Beacon Street,on Sunday, Mar. 25, 5-7 PM. The evening will feature musicians of the ALEA III ensemble in works by Nikos Skalkottas and traditional Greek music. Please RSVP by Friday, Mar. 22at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezp-yqymUknEky6U9OQKxQpP-YRSox7YBKb46biPKdSNZkOg/viewform. Phone: 617-523-0100.

MARCH 26

MANHATTAN –On Monday, Mar. 26, 6 PM, AHEPA District 6 (New York State) and Delphi Chapter 25, in an event sponsored by EMBCA, invite you to the first Seraphim Canoutas Lecture: “We are all Greeks”: March 25, 1821 – Hellenes and Philhellenes in the War of Independence at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st St. in Midtown Manhattan. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

MARCH 27

MANHATTAN – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) invites you to its signature annual “Greek American Woman of the Year” Award Gala, honoring Mrs. Ioanna Giannopoulou, Director of Operations, CosmosFM Hellenic Public Radio, on Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7-9 PM, at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. Please visit www.agapw.org/site/ for details.

EDISON, NJ – The Greek American Chamber of Commerce invites you on Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6:30 PM to a discussion on Strategies and Habits That Help Achieve Success with Paul Kalamaras, Executive VP & Chief Retail Officer, Investors Bank, at LouCas Restaurant in Edison, NJ. Kalamaras will share his knowledge and stories from various strategies and habits that help him achieve individual and business success. Please visit www.greekamericanchamber.com for details.

MANHATTAN–The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to its The State of NYC Development, Design & Construction – 2018 Spring Panel Discussion at the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Thursday, Mar. 29, 6 PM. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

ASTORIA –The Pancyprian Cultural Division presents the theatrical concert “ΤΩΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΩΝ” (Ton Athanaton) with the Pancyprian Choir and Actors of NY at Petros Patrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios School in Astoria on Saturday, Mar. 31. Please contact 718-440-8799 or info@fcaousa.org for details.