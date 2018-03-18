After 16 Refugees Drown, Greeks Rally Against EU-Turkey Swap Deal

ATHENS – After 16 refugees, including children, drowned off a Greek island, more than a thousand people took to the streets to protest a suspended European Union swap deal with Turkey that has seen more than 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in Greece after Europe closed its borders to them.

Refugees, solidarity activists, leftists and anti-fascists marched throughout the Greek capital on March 17, three days before the anniversary of the deal that has seen the problem dumped on Greece during a long-running economic and austerity crisis.

The deal, in which those deemed ineligible for asylum in Greece were supposed to be returned to Turkey – which had taken back only a relative handful – has been widely criticized by human rights groups since its onset.

The rally was as part of the call for protests to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is marked each year on March 21.

“We have called for protests against all of the EU’s deals with countries which were made to return refugees to so-called ‘safe countries’,” Nasim Lomani, an Athens-based activist with the Network of Social Support for Migrants and Refugees, told Al Jazeera.

Noting the new tragedy off the island of Agathonisi in the eastern Aegean Sea, near the coast of Turkey which has let human traffickers operate and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to unleash more hordes on Greece, he said, “This is exactly why it’s important to protest today – Fortress Europe is killing people every day,” as the toll mounts.

In a statement – Greek officials rarely talk to reporters so they can avoid questions – new Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas called for a solution to the crisis but didn’t offer any and as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was “proud” of conditions at island detention centers were some 15,000 refugees and migrants are being held, where activists said the facilities aren’t fit for humans.

“We can’t tolerate losing children in the Aegean Sea … the solution is to protect people, to implement safe procedures and safe routes for migrants and refugees, to hit the human trafficking circuits,” Vitsas said without offering any answers, Ekathimerini reported.

With the swap deal essentially in limbo because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications, the refugees and migrants, most of whom fled war and strife in the Middle East and first went to Turkey, find themselves stranded, unable to move on to other EU countries and not wanting to return to their home countries.

“The protest today is important because the situations in [refugees’ home countries] is getting worse,” Qafar Karimi, a 40-year-old Afghan refugee, told Al Jazeera. “Our message to the whole world is: Open the borders.”

The six bodies initially recovered off the Greek island included four children, one man and a woman, while the bodies of a further eight people were recovered.

Despite a two-year deal between the European Union and Turkey designed to stop the flow of migrants and refugees into Europe using the popular route from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, dozens and sometimes hundreds of people continue to make the journey each week. Most cross in rickety inflatable boats or other unseaworthy vessels.

“The latest tragedy at Agathonisi underlines in the worst and saddest way that human life cannot depend on the interests of smugglers, nor on the ‘policies’ of states,” Vitsas added.

(Material from the Associated Press and Athens-Macedonia News Agency was used in this report)