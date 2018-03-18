SYRIZA Insists Greek Soldiers Held in Turkey Not Hostages

ATHENS – Two Greek soldiers facing trial in Turkey after they said they accidentally crossed the border during a storm on March 1 are not being held hostage, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said, even though Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said they are.

Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and has been castigated by the Leftists who don’t want to rile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands and has demanded the return of eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup in July, 2016.

The Turkish soldiers they didn’t take any part in the attempt to overthrow Erdogan but he said Tsipras had promised they would be swiftly returned before a Greek court barred their extradition – and another did this month – after saying they faced torture or worse.

That led Kammenos to say the Greek soldiers were the bargaining chips in a quid pro quo which both countries have denied but the men are being kept even though previous accidental incursions have quickly been resolved on both sides.

A leading SYRIZA Member of Parliament and former Education Minister, Nikos Filis, joined others in the party in sniping at Kammenos – including Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the tiny Democratic Left (DIMAR) which belongs to the Movement for Change, an amalgamation of center-left parties who are SYRIZA rivals.

Speaking to SKI TV, Filis said that Kammenos, who has a history of shooting is mouth off against the coalition – but has been allowed to by Tsipras, who needs ANEL’s votes – was “(His statement) does not reflect the position of the government,” Filis said about Kammenos without adding why Tsipras’ statements the Turkish justice system must decide the Greek soldiers’ fate isn’t just his personal opinion and not that of the government.

Earlier, Kouvelis said Kammenos should rein in his rhetoric and said that, “exaggerated rhetoric as expressed from various sides, about hostages, captivity and all the rest does not contribute toward our goal,” joining forces with the government although his party hasn’t.

The major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece should demand the return of its soldiers but Tsipras is taking a hands-off approach amid reports the men could face a long detention period and that espionage charges could be added to illegal entry.

New Democracy’s Shadow Defense Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that divisions within the SYRIZA-ANEL coalition were compromising the country’s foreign policy, said Kathimerini, after a survey found only 11 percent of Greeks think Tsipras is handling the dilemma well.