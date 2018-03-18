Lenten Desserts to Enjoy: Tahini Cake and Halvas

During Great Lent, there are a number of classic Greek desserts that can satisfy the sweet tooth, including tahini cake and halva. Traditional favorites, both desserts highlight Greek ingredients and flavors. Halva has the bonus feature of being made entirely on the stovetop, no baking required.

Tahini Cake (Tahinopita)

3 and 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup Greek honey

1 cup tahini

1 and 1/3 cups orange …