Luncheon for the Newly Ordained Metropolitan of Chicago Nathaniel

NEW YORK – The ordination took place on Saturday morning, March 17, at the Holy Trinity Archdiocesan Cathedral in Manhattan, presided over by his Eminence Archbishop Dimitrios, Geron of America.

Many hierarchs, including members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America, and many priests from New York and throughout the country, co-celebrated.

The enthronement of the new Metropolitan will take place in Chicago on Saturday, March 24, 2018.