2 Dead in Greek Car Crash Involving Migrants

ATHENS (AP) — Greek police say two people died and seven were injured, most of them seriously, when the driver of a car carrying undocumented migrants lost control while chased by police and the vehicle was upended.

The incident took place Saturday morning on a highway near the northern city of Xanthi. The nationalities of the victims are still unknown, police say. It is not yet known if a trafficker is among the dead.

In two other separate incidents Friday, a 32-year-old Syrian was arrested near Greece’s northeastern land border with Turkey, carrying 12 undocumented migrants from Eritrea and Tanzania, police said Saturday.

Also Friday, a 26-year-old Lebanese truck driver and a 25-year-old Palestinian wanted as a trafficker were arrested for trying to smuggle 30 Syrian citizens into Greece.