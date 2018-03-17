Macedonian Name Dispute Extends to Menu Items in DC

By Demetris Tsakas March 17, 2018

Kostas Fostieris and his wife Irene at Greek Deli. Photo: Courtesy of Kostas Fostieris

WASHINGTON, DC – Kostas Fostieris, who owns the Greek Deli in Washington, DC, just a few blocks from the White House, is just as passionate about Hellenism as he is about the food service industry.

Recently, he introduced a new menu item, Macedonian-Style Pork, to which a customer of Croatian origin said it should be called “Skopian-Style.”

Realizing that his response could forever alienate the customer, Fostieris nonetheless replied: “The recipe is Macedonian, as is Macedonia, and this name is non-negotiable.” As …

