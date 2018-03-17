New Air Carrier Cyprus Airways to Link Athens with Larnaca

LARNACA, Cyprus – Cyprus Airways, which is now a private air carrier from Cyprus based in Larnaca, will launch flights linking Athens with Larnaca, starting from March 29.

According to Cyprus Airways’ PR and Marketing Manager Kiki Haida, the company will fly from Larnaca to Athens four times a week. The company aims to include more Greek destinations in its schedule.

Cyprus Airways was formed after the brand name of the island republic’s bankrupt national carrier was bought up by the Russian airline S7 and the new airline company Charlie Airlines.