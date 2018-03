PORT WASHINGTON, NY – His Eminence Archbishop Geron of America Demetrios left everyone speechless when he arose at the end of the local Clergy Laity Congress of the Direct Archdiocesan District of New New York on March 3 and declared that he is “homeless” and “poor.” He said he doesn’t have any money, except enough for his burial. The event took place at the St. Michael parish community center in Port Washington, NY.

