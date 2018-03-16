Greek-American Karamitsos Wins Again on Jeopardy!

NEW YORK – Greek-American Peter Karmitsos, a software salesman from Elmhurst, IL is now a two-day champion after winning on the March 15 episode of the long-running game show Jeopardy! He looks to make it three in a row on tonight’s episode, check your local listings for the time.

In his first appearance as the returning champion, Karamitsos faced two tough challengers Tracey Hollabaugh, a teacher from Cumming, GA, and Amy Yacorzynski, an attorney from New Orleans, LA. After the first round, he was tied for the lead with $3,800. Throughout the show, he managed to answer correctly every time he buzzed in.

Going into the final, Karmitsos was in second place with $12,600, while Yacorzynski led with $17,000, and Hollabaugh was in third place with $11,400. The final clue category was European Rivers, “Of the 10 countries the Danube touches, this one is alphabetically last and is the only one that doesn’t end in ‘Y’ or ‘A’,” said host Alex Trebek.

Only Karamitsos gave the correct response, Ukraine, and wagered $11,000 which brought his total up to $23,600 for the win. His two-day total is $51,000.

On March 16, he faces Rahul Gupta- a data engineer from Midlothian, VA, and Dan Lee- a math professor from New York, NY.