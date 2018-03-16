Kyriakos Mitsotakis Highlights His Vision for Greece at Event in NYC

By Demetris Tsakas and Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK– New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared his thoughts and vision for tomorrow’s Greece and the Greek community’s potential during his speech at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan on March 15. The event in honor of Mr. Mitsotakis was attended by representatives of the major organizations of the Greek community from Washington, DC to New England, and included entrepreneurs, investors, professors, and many philhellenes.

Also in attendance were the Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras and Consul Lana Zochiou, Permanent Representatives of Greece and Cyprus to the UN, Ambassadors Maria Theofili and Kornelios Korneliou, respectively, New York State Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, Nassau County DA Madeline Singas, the former head of the FBI for New York George Venizelos, Amalia Cosmetatou-Onassis Foundation USA Executive Director and Cultural Director, Argyris Vassiliou-Leadership 100’s new President,Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis- National Commander Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America,Hon B. Theodore Bozonelis- National Secretary, Archon Ekdikos,and Judge Michael Hartofilis.

The National Herald’s Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris gave the welcoming remarks, thanking all those in attendance, and noted that “this is the biggest event ever”organized by the Greek community for a politician from Greece and that “it is practical proof of the support and love the Greek community has for Kyriakos Mitsotakis.” He noted that organizing such a great event would be impossible without the generosity of John Catsimatidis and Michael Psaros.

Mr. Catsimatidis welcomed everyone to New York, “the capital of the world” and referred his birthplace Nisyros and to the community’s love of the homeland. He noted that the European Union has made life difficult for the Greek people during the economic crisis of the last nine years. Catsimatidis also highlighted the need for change in Greece.

Former Ambassador of Greece in Washington and former Executive Director of the Onassis Foundation, Ambassador Loucas Tsilas, who introduced the President of New Democracy, referred to the interest of the U.S. government and the Greek community in the developments in Greece.

Referring to Mitsotakis’ visit to Boston, Washington, and New York, he noted its success and that “it could not be more timely and appropriate.” Ambassador Tsilas added that Mitsotakis “calls things by their name” and is “a leader who can have a significant impact on the problems Greece is facing right now.”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech was from the heart and focused on the special connection with the Greek community living abroad. He thanked those present, noting that his daughter Sofia also surprised him by being there. Mitsotakis shared his vision for Greece’s future which, as he pointed out, are in line with the vision of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation Greek expatriates, as well as the younger generation who left in recent years due to the high unemployment rate.

“Our message is clear. Greece is about to change and become the country we dream of,” Mitsotakis said amid the enthusiastic applause from the audience.

He then referred to the post-2014 prolongation of the crisis and noted that it was unnecessary because Greece had already begun to emerge from the crisis.

The Tsipras-Kammenos government, as he pointed out, was elected through a false populist narrative and cultivated the myth that foreigners, the European Union, and the Troika were to blame for Greece’s problems. Mitsotakis added that they turned the famous quote “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” by John F. Kennedy upside down.

He also noted that the third bailout ends in August, that Greece does not need any other bailouts, and that the international markets will be much more demanding than the troika.

Mitsotakis emphasized the need for reform and the key role of investment and job creation in the economic recovery. Also vital to the economy are cutting taxes, reining in public spending, and reforming the tax system to simplify it for businesses and individuals, and attract more investment.

He noted the recent investments in Ellinikon, Skouries, and Afandou, Rhodes-by the Greek-American Mike Angeliades, and how the Archeology and the Forest Service have hindered these investments.

Mitsotakis noted New Democracy’s plans for deregulation, simplified land usage, privatization, and creating an investment-friendly environment.

The traditional establishment parties need to change in order to reform the political system.

Education reform, the creation of English-speaking courses in departments of archaeology and civilization at public universities and the creation of private universities will transform Greece into a center for education.

The geopolitical position of Greece and Turkey’s provocations were also noted by the speaker who called for the immediate release of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey for accidentally crossing the border.

On relations between Greece and the United States, he pointed out that Greece is the most reliable ally of the United States.

He guaranteed the expatriate vote and noted that the bill was deposited 18 months ago in Parliament but the government did not dare put it to a vote.

Mitsotakis concluded his speech by saying that Greece has always had the strength to overcome its disasters and has always been on the right side of history. Unity will help the nation succeed because of the common vision and ambition shared for the future, adding in Greek,“We deserve better.”

When asked about the event, Mitsotakis told TNH,“It was a very nice and warm event in New York, a place I am very familiar with.

“It was a great pleasure to address the Greek community and to present my plan for tomorrow’s Greece. And as I said in my speech, the Greek community has the ability to see things, many times, more clearly and beyond the small-party blinkers we often have to wear in Greece.”

“We look forward to the Greek community for the resurrection of the country and, of course, what the Greek community can expect from us and myself personally is that we will legislate the right of expatriate voters to vote in their place of residence. It is something that will greatly tighten the relations of the Greek community with our homeland,” he added.

Asked about the institutional framework for Greek expatriates to invest, he pointed out that “the institutional framework will be one for all, for Greeks, Greek-Americans,Chinese, and Japanese.”

“The institutional framework does not change, just a friendly and easy technical framework that will facilitate many Greek-American funds to invest in the country,” he concluded.