Arsenal to Play CSKA Moscow in Europa League Quarterfinals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Arsenal has been drawn to play CSKA Moscow in a Europa League quarterfinal likely to have political overtones.

UEFA made the draw Friday two days after the British government said it would not send officials to the World Cup in Russia to protest the poisoning of a Russian former spy in England this month. The World Cup starts June 14.

In other quarterfinals, Atletico Madrid was drawn to play at home first against Sporting Lisbon.

Leipzig and Salzburg, two clubs which had shared ownership links until UEFA intervened in the offseason, avoided each other in the draw.

Leipzig was paired with Marseille, while Salzburg will travel first to face Lazio.

First-leg games are played April 5. Return games are on April 12.

The final is on May 16 in Lyon, France.