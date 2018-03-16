Savvidis’ Gunslinging, Soccer Battle Splits Greece, Lawmakers

ATHENS – With the owner of Thessaloniki soccer team PAOK still in hiding after running onto the field with a gun during a game with its rival, AEK of Athens, the incident has divided the country’s lawmakers and fans into a north vs. south feud.

Ivan Savvidis, a Greek-Russian business magnate with ties to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – which the government denied – faces a fine of at least 50,000 euros ($61,634) and a ban on entering his team’s Toumba Stadium for three to five years but is getting sympathy not just from PAOK’s legion of backers.

Several Members of Parliament from Thessaloniki and the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s coalition partner, gave their support to Savvidis and the team.

That came amid warnings from soccer’s international body FIFA that the Greek national team faces a ban on international competition unless the game, mired in scandal after scandal including charges of match-fixing and with wealthy team owners having strong influence in government and business, is cleaned up.

Many PAOK officials and supporters, as well as other clubs, have long claimed that the “Athens establishment” calls the shots at their expense, Kathimerini said in a feature on the schism soccer and Savvidis are bringing.

Some lawmakers are anxious that being too hard on PAOK – the gun incident came after the soccer federation lifted severe penalties for no reason given that were imposed after the coach of a rival team was hit in the face with an object thrown from stands – could further the divide between the north and south and within Parliament.

ANEL lawmaker Giorgos Lazaridis sniped at SYRIZA’s Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis, who said the government would get tough yet again against soccer. Lazaridis said there is a “national division” growing because teams from Athens are favored.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that idea is “nothing new” and has been part of perceptions about the game and that it was driven by previous governments he said “paid far more attention to Athens than northern Greece.”

“We treat all Greek citizens as equals,” he told reporters. Athens’ major teams, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos have dominated the sport for years but fared poorly in European league play.

ANEL’s Thanasis Papachristopoulos said that “Savvidis had friendly relations with the government,” but Tzanakopoulos said that wasn’t true insisting that that the “government does not have friendly relations with any businessman” although Savvidis lavishly praised Tsipras after the Premier tried to help erase a 44-million euro ($54.24 million) fine against a tobacco company he owns, which was imposed before he took it over.