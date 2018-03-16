Flight from Vienna Launches Tourist Season for Rhodes on March 25

The first charter flight of the new tourist season, an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna, is due to arrive on the island of Rhodes on Sunday, 25 March. The first cruise ship of the season, the “Costa Neoriviera”, will dock at the island’s port four days earier, on March 21.

According to the latest estimates of the Dodecanese tourist authorities, tourist traffic will be high while there is optimism over the extension of the tourism season, which has been a top priority in recent years.

Most of the hotels on Rhodes are going to open in the next few weeks, earlier than in the previous years.

The tourist season for the island of Kos will begin on April 5 with the arrival of the first charter flight, a Transavia flight carrying tourists from the Netherlands.