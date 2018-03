NEW YORK – European Union of Women (EUW) Greek Section President, Aphrodite Bletas, Vice President Evi Tatoulis and EUW Youth Committee President Alinda Papasinou-Bletas on March 14 visited the offices of The National Herald and spoke about the goals of the United Nations 62nd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

The session, March 12-23, is considered one of the largest meetings on women’s issues and equality.

Mrs. Blettas explained that she is not part of the delegation …