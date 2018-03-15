Spotlight on Important U.S. Documents Related to Turkish Invasion of Cyprus

PIRAEUS – At the University of Piraeus on March 14, Gregory Graves, Graduate Research Fellow at the American Hellenic Institute Foundation, presented “The Cyprus Crisis: A Declassified Dossier,” addressing the significance of the 4,000 documents he discovered relating to the invasion of Cyprus. Remarks were offered by Professor Aristotle Tziampiris- Chair of the Department of International and European Studies at the University of Piraeus, and Nick Larigakis- American Hellenic Institute President.

Graves has assembled thirty-one volumes of research and the dossier includes compilations of day-to-day declassified documents from the U.S. government and other foreign archives. Graves’ research will help historians to develop a comprehensive understanding of the Cyprus crisis by providing a chronological dossier of declassified documents. Refraining from introducing his own biases, Graves instead provided the facts regarding U.S. policy decisions during the crisis, which will allow others to draw their own, more informed conclusions.

“Greg has done exceptional work to uncover the previously classified day-to-day dialogue of the U.S. government during the Cyprus crisis,” Larigakis said in a previous news release. “This extensive thirty-one volume set will provide unique insight into the policy decisions of the U.S. government during the Cyprus crisis in July and August of 1974.”