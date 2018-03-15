Flavors of the South Aegean at an Εvent in New York

NEW YORK – For the second successive year, New York was introduced to the authenticity and seductive simplicity of the flavours of the South Aegean. Ambassador of the Southern Aegean 2019 Gastronomic Region, Argyro Barbarigou, joined forces with the Dames d’Escoffier and created a menu devoted to the gastronomy of the Aegean.

On Tuesday, March 13, journalists covering gastronomy and gastronomical tourism from the biggest US media firms, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, food bloggers and food and luxury travel opinion leaders, were initiated into the secrets of Aegean cuisine at the James Beard House, known as the “temple” of American gastronomy, where every American chef dreams of cooking once.

“The recipes you are going to taste have passed from generation to generation into the modern cuisine of the Aegean and are enriched with all its secrets. Spend time and use all your senses to enjoy the unique, traditional flavors and aromas of the Aegean islands,” the distinguished chef underlined.