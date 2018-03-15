French Gastronomy Night on March 21

The French Gastronomy night organised for the fourth consecutive year by the French embassy and the French consulate in Thessaloniki has hit a record number of participants this year.

French Consul Philippe Ray said that Thessaloniki has the highest participation of restaurants compared to previous years. The total number of participating restaurants from northern Greece reached 28, he said, while 88 restaurants from all over Greece will be participating in total.

The number of participations in this global event held at other cities in the world places Greece in second place internationally.

Over 3,000 chefs from all over the world will create and serve French menus on March 21 in the context of the “Gout de France/Good France” project.

In the same framework the French Consulate in Thessaloniki will organise for the second consecutive year the sale of French products. Due to last year’s success, the event will run for two days this year, on March 23 and 24, at the premises of the French Institute in Thessaloniki. Entrance is free.

The event is addressed to hotel and restaurant directors, chefs, enterpreneurs from the hotel sector and to anyone who wants to taste the French products (including wines, meat and cheese), and will include a competition for the best macaron. Four finalists who were selected in the first round last month, two each from Athens and Thessaloniki, will compete for the top prize.