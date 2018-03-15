ELEPAP Celebrated Its 80th Anniversary at the Onassis Cultural Center

ATHENS – 80th ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY OF ELEPAP ONASSIS CULTURAL CENTER, Friday March 2. Follows ELEPAP’s press release:

“On the 2nd of March, 2018, ELEPAP celebrated its 80th anniversary, 80 years of service to children and adults with disabilities and neurodevelopmental problems. It was a truly festive occasion, an emotional and joyful ceremony that took place in the Main Stage of Onassis Cultural Center, in the presence of His Excellency the President of the Greek Republic Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

Children and parents, hand in hand with ELEPAP for many years, appeared on the hospitable Onassis Cultural Center, to share life-stories of hope, struggle and courage. The “Brave children” of ELEPAP have sent their powerful message: “When life creates obstacles, motivation clears new paths” ,“When the spirit is strong, nothing is impossible”.

In her welcome speech, the president of ELEPAP, Mrs. Marianna Moschou, referred to the importance of ELEPAP’s achievement, despite all the difficulties and adversities, thanks to a common vision and joined efforts. She expressed her deep gratitude to all the families, personnel, administrative board, management of all ELEPAP branches, sponsors and volunteers, all the valuable supporters of the mission of ELEPAP. “Today’s celebratory ceremony is in honor of all of you!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his speech, the President of the Greek Republic congratulated the people of ELEPAP for their important service to Greek society, supporting people with disabilities during times of need and socioeconomic crisis. ” ELEPAP deserves our praise and our gratitude…” ELEPAP is greatly honored by Mr. Pavlopoulos’ attendance and his kind words of recognition and encouragement.

The ceremony honored the Great Benefactors and Sponsors of ELEPAP throughout the years, during difficult times for the economy and the society. The prizes of gratitude were given by the children of ELEPAP, accompanied by their therapists and teachers. Amanda, Renos, Ioanna, Spiros, Panagiotis and Dimitris handed the awards. Our sponsors received their awards with very moving speeches, stating their continuous dedication to supporting the efforts of ELEPAP.

In addition, ELEPAP expressed its gratitude to a number of valuable volunteers, honoring Mrs. Karella-Diamantopoulou, President of ELEPAP until 2010 and current Honorary President, Dr. Lena Skouteli, Child neurologist and scientific director of ELEPAP Infants Center, and Mrs. Toula Stavrou, our beloved, faithful volunteer.

The ceremony was attended by members of the government, the largest opposition party, and the national assembly as well as a representative from the Holy Archdiocese of Athens. ELEPAP is greatly honored by their presence in the celebration of its 80 years of service. With innovative rehabilitation programs and a strong common vision for the well-being of people with disabilities, ELEPAP aims to celebrate many more anniversaries in the future.

ELEPAP is grateful to the Onassis Cultural Center for its generous hospitality.

The children of the joined ELEPAP- Ellinogermaniki Agogi Choir were accompanied by the exquisite voice of Mrs. Natassa Bofiliou.

The ceremony was presented by the renowned, awarded actor Christos Stergioglou and directed by Mrs. Katerina Evagelakou who also produced the presentation materials.”