Hellenic Post Εvent on Thursday to Present “Myrtis” Stamp Series

ATHENS – A commemorative set of stamps featuring ‘Myrtis’ – the reconstructed face of a girl that lived in ancient Athens during the 5th century BC – is to be presented on Thursday at 19:00, at an event organised by Hellenic Post, the National University of Athens and Professor Manolis Papagrigorakis in the Athens University Grand Hall.

The story of the reconstruction of Myrtis – as the scientists working on the project decided to call the nameless young girl who had died thousands of years ago – started with the discovery of a mass grave during works to build the Athens metro in 1994-1995.

As the Attiko Metro S.A. Company was working to extend the network near the borders of the ?Kerameikos? cemetery ? the ancient Athenian cemetery found during an excavation by the Archaeological Society at Athens in 1870 – it stumbled on a mass burial pit with skeletal material that belonged to about 150 people – both adults and children – who lived and died at the time of the Athenian Plague (430 ? 426 BC).

The cause of the Plague of Athens had – until recently – been one of the great mysteries of medical history. Scientists decided to attempt to track down the pathogen responsible using material from the internal (pulpal) tooth cavity of suspected plague victims, using modern DNA laboratory techniques to find what caused the lethal disease. Intact teeth were used as material for the study and the bacterium Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhi (Salmonella Typhoid) ? which is responsible for the outbreak of typhoid fever – was identified.

One of the bones discovered in the mass grave was the largely intact skull of a girl aged 11 years old. This retained important features of a child of this age, including part of the primary dentition (deciduous teeth) along with her permanent teeth. The skull was in excellent condition, without any bone losses and, moreover, the lower jaw and all the teeth were intact. The perfect condition of the skull gave birth to the idea of trying to reconstruct the head of a child that lived at the same time as the famous Athenian statesman Pericles, when Athenian democracy was at the height of its powers.

Scientists started by creating an exact replica of the skull, which they subsequently used for the reconstruction of the face of ‘Myrtis’ using the ?Manchester? method.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Regional Information Centre (UNRIC) has asked ‘Myrtis’ to become ?a friend of the UN Millennium Development Goals?. Thus, ‘Myrtis’ became a valuable supporter of the United Nations by sending a message to the leaders of the world who attended the September 2010 UN Millennium Development Goals Summit. “My death was inevitable. In the 5th century BC we did not have the knowledge or the means to combat fatal diseases. But you, people of the 21th century have no excuse. You have all the necessary means and funds to save the lives of millions of people, of millions of children that die from diseases that can be prevented and cured,” was Myrtis’ message from Ancient Athens.

The stamps with the face of Myrtis were issued on February 15 and will be available until February 14,2019.