In Washington, Mitsotakis Talks Turkey, Greece Growth Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, meeting top US officials, discussed his plan to help Greece grow out of an eight-year economic and austerity crisis and said Turkey, holding two Greek soldiers, must be brought back onto a Western path.

Mitsotakis has taken the major opposition Conservatives into big leads over Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who has fallen out of favor after reneging on anti-austerity promises but has been trying to curry votes with holiday handouts and packing public payrolls with patronage hires he also vowed to stop.

With Tsipras claiming he’s brought Greece toward recovery – without mentioning if so, it’s because he implemented more austerity – Mitsotakis said the country needs growth, not the avalanche of new taxes, tax hikes and other brutal measures the government put on people.

During the second day of his visit to the United States he said Greece has unique advantages to attract much-needed foreign investors that elements in SYRIZA don’t want. Mitsotakis mentioned the country’s highly-skilled workforce, one of the lures which brought the major electric automaker Tesla to say it would set up a research-and-development office in Athens, and whose company is stocked with top-flight Greek scientists and engineers.

Mitsotakis said what’s needed is a “new government that will guarantee the rule of law and the establishment of an attractive and a stable tax system,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported on his tour and talks.

Mitsotakis met separately in Washington D.C. with US Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), a member of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass; Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee.), Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations; as well as Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, while on March 14, he dined with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), the paper said.

In talks with Malpass at the US Treasury Department, Mitsotakis presented what was described as a strategic growth plan for the Greek economy after the current bailout ends in August 2018 but no details were given.

With Greece and Turkey at a razor’s edge of tension and close to what Defense Minister Panos Kammenos called an accidental conflict that could escalate into battle, Mitsotakis said Turkey was at the top of the list of concerns in his discussions with US political leaders.

Sources close to Mitsotakis later said both sides agreed over the fact that the current juncture requires “serious and sensitive diplomatic maneuvering,” so that Turkey does not stray further from the west as its relations with the United States have also slipped.

Mitsotakis said the two Greek soldiers being detained in Turkey after accidentally crossing the border while in patrol during a storm should be immediately returned amid fears they could be held hostage – as Kammenos said – to force Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after fleeing a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, 2016 in which they said they took no part.

Greece’s highest court has barred their extradition saying they would face torture or worse as Erdogan has purged civil society and the military and said he wanted the return of the death penalty.

Tsipras is seeking to have asylum granted one of the Turkish soldiers revoked amid claims by critics he wants to find some way to send them back to appease Erdogan. That was before the Greek soldiers were taken, upping the ante.