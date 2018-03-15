Greek American Music Heritage Celebrated at Philadelphia History Museum

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Greek American Heritage Society of Philadelphia (GAHSP) Photo Tour 2018, A Musical Odyssey – The Heritage of Greek Music in Philadelphia an exhibit spanning 100 years, opened at the Philadelphia History Museum on March 10, featuring Greek musicians and bands from the Philadelphia area, and tracing the roots of Greek music, back to the arrival of the first Greek immigrants to the city and the creation of Greektown. GAHSP initiated the project nearly a year ago, researching the bands and their history.

Over thirty bands and musicians, including John Argyropoulos, Lefteri Hasselidis, Neo Kyma, Atlantis of Philadelphia, and George Giordas were among those featured. Harry Karapalides, a bouzouki player for Seizmos Music, formerly of Atlantis of Philadelphia, and Orpheus, said, Cosmos Philly reported, “These bands and musicians are the soundtrack to our lives. These bands performed at your baptisms, weddings, festivals, dances, and social affairs of every kind. We were at your most cherished moments of your lifetime and helped you celebrate.”

Bands from the 1940’s and 1950’s were featured in the documentary film that was screened at the event. The film was produced and written by Eleftherios Kostans, a member of the Heritage Society and Chairman of Photo Tour 2018. “We wanted to introduce our guests to some of the musicians who are still with us and some that have passed,” he said Kostans, adding that “it’s all about uniting the generations and preserving the history. That’s what we’re all about.”

MC, Artemis “Tami” Tsinirigopoulos served as MC for the event and more than 300 guests attended. GAHSP President Nikolaos Yiantsos was honored for his dedication to the Philadelphia community and GAHSP over twenty years with the first Hellenic Heritage Hero award. The organization has grown significantly through his leadership, new initiatives, and partnerships with local universities and local media. “We are a volunteer based organization with a mission of preserving and promoting Hellenism and we invite you to join us,” Yiantsos said in his acceptance speech at the event.

In an interview with The National Herald, Yiantsos noted the success of the exhibit and the fact that it relates to the wider American public. He pointed out that “the third and fourth generation Greek-Americans are looking for their roots. They are interested in their DNA and want to complete their family tree. Exhibits like this give them the opportunity to complete their family tree.”

The exhibition will begin a tour with stops at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media, PA, St. Luke in Broomall, PA, and at other Greek Orthodox communities in the tri-state area. “Our aim is to record the history of the Philadelphia community with the motto ‘one history at a time, a conversation and an embrace at a time,’” Yiantsos said.