Nine Greek Startups to Attend SXSW Conference in Austin

The Hellenic Initiative, an organisation of Greeks of the diaspora, will sponsor for the fifth consecutive year Greece’s participation in the SXSW international innovation conference that will be held in Austin, Texas, from 9 to 18 March.

Nine startups will be hosted at the Greek pavilion which will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services on an international stage, in one of the most prominent technology and business conferences on innovation worldwide.

Hellenic Initiative is joined by the United States embassy in Greece supporting the Greek startups in SXSW through joint funding.

Hellenic Initiative reaffirmed its belief that enterpreneurship is a key in new-generation creative and business projects that could contribute to Greece’s future prosperity. Through their participation in one of the most distinguished conferences globally, such Greek businesses will have the opportunity to become inspired and grow.