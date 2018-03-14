Bailouts End Looming, Greece Under the Gun to Finish Reforms

ATHENS – With three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($403.63 billion) running out in August after more than eight years, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition faces a deadline to finish long-demanded reforms and austerity measures it has been trying to back away from.

Eurozone finance ministers have set a tight timetable for the completion of a fourth and final bailout review with a deadline of June 21, although some 88 measures are still in limbo and as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed he’s bringing a recovery – but that the loans can’t be repaid without some form of relief.

The Eurozone officials gave the go-ahead though for the release of another 5.7 billion euros ($7.06 billion) in an installment from a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.48 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither as it came with more brutal conditions he swore to reject but then implemented.

As much as 20 billion euros ($24.76 billion) from that package could go unused though and may be set aside as a buffer with Tsipras hoping for a so-called “Clean Exit” from the bailouts that began in 2010 although the creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) said the country’s economy will need monitoring for years.

Troubling for Greece is the insistence by the IMF, which stayed out of the third bailout, that the government must quickly go ahead with reforms that include more pension cuts and taxing low-and-middle income families as the rich remain above the fray.

The IMF is also opposed to countermeasures that Tsipras wants in a bid to reverse his plummeting in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises and with lower estimates of economic growth now appearing after an avalanche of tax hikes led to more evasion.

“The momentum has to be maintained and the procedures have to be accelerated,” as European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said, according to Kathimerini which reported on the timetable problems.

That’s because the fourth review has 88 prior actions, including the adjustment of “objective values” (property rates used for tax purposes), as well as a series of privatizations and the appointment of senior administrative officials using clear criteria, the paper said.

The government is hoping for a successful return to the markets although two previous test bond floats, while sold, came at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts although one coming, for 12 months, is seen as a more definitive test.