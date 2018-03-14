From US Tour, Mitsotakis Blasts New Greek Oligarchy Generation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, making a swing of key American cities, said that Greece has created a “new generation of oligarchs,” and promising he will make sure the country “does not become a failing state when it comes to its institutions.”

“We have been talking for a long time about a new generation of oligarchs who are very close to the government and who are actually worse than the old oligarchs,” he added.

He accused the government of providing support to new oligarchs “with clearly shady business dealings” and over its “interventions in justice” and “attempt to control the media landscape,” said Kathimerini.

Mitsotakis was referring at least to provocative Greek-Russian business tycoon Ivan Savvidis, a close ally of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whom he has effusively praised, especially when the government wanted to erase a 44-million euro ($54.44 million) fine imposed on the tobacco company he owns before he took it over.

Savvidis also is a big investor in the port of Thessaloniki, where he owns the soccer team PAOK and went into hiding after storming the field with a gun in a holster after a goal for his team in the last minutes of a game against rival AEK was waved off because of an offsides goal, infuriating him.

He wasn’t arrested and then vanished, with the Greek police union asking he has preferential treatment because he has the ear of Tsipras and with another New Democracy official openly asking if the government was trying to fix the league – which was suspended after the incident – to insure PAOK and Savvidis would win.

Mitsotakis spoke up in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington during an official visit to the US and said in a response to a question about Savvidis’ influence with Tsipras that the question should be directed to the Prime Minister who “was and is to a certain extent in bed with him,” it was reported.

Ironically, Tsipras came to power partially on the promise to “Crush the oligarchy!” but reneged on that along with virtually every vow he made, including to reverse brutal austerity measures before imposing more on the orders of international creditors to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.48 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

Mitsotakis spoke of a “new generation of oligarchs,” a group which has huge swap on the political landscape in a country where business and politics intertwines like a DNA symbol with money and power driving both sides, which international anti-corruption agencies have said has perpetuated a culture of corruption.

Savvidis expressed interest in buying media outlets that clearly support the government, Mitsotakis said and now has a minor TV station that nevertheless somehow won the right to broadcast a game featuring the country’s national team – which could be barred from international competition, the worldwide soccer body FIFA said – unless the sport, with a reputation for violence and match-fixing is cleaned up.

THE NEXT ELECTION

With New Democracy building up double-digit leads under him after twice losing to Tsipras and SYRIZA in 2015 under previous leaders, Mitsotakis is enjoying the benefits of the Premier going back on his word to help workers, pensioners and the poor while letting the rich, politicians and tax cheats escape eight-year-long economic and austerity crises.

But he said the next elections, scheduled for 2019 unless snap polls are head, is more than just about the economy, which Tsipras claims to be bringing to recovery – without noting that, if so, it’s because he reneged on anti-austerity vows – at the same time he’s seeking debt relief because he said the country can’t repay three bailouts from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) which said the economy will need monitoring for years.

Tsipras said he’s bringing a “clean exit” from the rescue packages that will run out in August but three previous test bond sales, while successful, were at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts and he’s committed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families beginning in 2019 if not sooner.

TURKISH TENSION

With two Greek soldiers being held in Turkey after accidentally straying across a border in a storm during a patrol in an area used by refugees and migrants to sneak into Greece – many sent by human traffickers Turkey lets operate – Mitsotakis said he was worried that under Tsipras and SYRIZA there has been an “increased level of aggression in the Aegean,” where Turkish vessels twice bumped into Greek ships off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia.

The countries nearly went to war over those uninhabited spits of rocks and land in 1996 where three Greek servicemen died in a helicopter crash under still-mysterious circumstances and as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is stepping up provocations, including sending warships past Greek islands and fighter jets to regularly violate Greek airspace with no reprimand from NATO, to which both belong.

“We are destined by geography to live together and we should do so peacefully,” he said, adding that this is a “mutually beneficial strategy” for the two countries and underlining the importance to “de-escalate the tension in the Aegean to avoid any sort of accident that could easily spiral out of control.”

He said Turkey should release the two soldiers as both countries claim they are not being kept as bargaining chips to force Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers who fled there and are seeking asylum after a failed coup against Erdogan in July, 2016, in which they said they took no part.

“This is a minor incident. It should not be turned into a major diplomatic episode,” he said but criticized the government, which includes bombastic Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – a New Democracy outcast who now leads the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) that are a junior partner in the coalition.

Mitsotakis said the coalition underestimated “the importance of the incident” and “talking with two voices,” referring to Tsipras trying a softer approach with Erdogan, and Kammenos loudly claiming the men are being kept as leverage against Greece.

Mitsotakis also blasted Turkey for keeping warships off the coast of Cyprus – where both countries, along with the United Kingdom are guarantors of security – and blocking foreign energy companies from reaching areas where they are licensed to drill for oil and gas.

THE FYROM FEUD

Mitsotakis was more careful in talking about a bid by the anti-nationalist Tsipras to end a 26-year feud with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to let that country keep the word Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province – in a new composite and get into NATO and the European Union.

Greece has blocked FYROM because until recently has kept up a barrage of claims it owns Greek territories, including Macedonia and the second-largest city of Thessaloniki before removing the name of Alexander the Great from its airport and national highway and taking a down a statue of the Greek conqueror.

It was Mitsotakis’ father, the late former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis, who allowed the Macedonia name giveaway in what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement and as successive Greek governments have tried since to get back in some way.

Tsipras said he’s willing to let FYROM keep Macedonia, with a qualifier such as Northern, Upper or New, but wants the country to change its Constitution which keeps irrendential claims in Greece, which his counterpart, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, won’t do.

Kammenos said he would never agree to the name giveaway but that he wouldn’t stand in the way or take his party, which has fallen to 1 percent in polls, out of the government if Tsipras goes ahead anyway.

“The country needs to present a unified front,” Mitsotakis said without yet saying whether he approves of letting FYROM keep the name Macedonia. “We’ve always been talking about a package solution,” saying that such a solution must include changes to FYROM’s constitution and address issues of irredentism and identity.

“There’s nothing to be shared regarding the cultural heritage of Alexander the Great,” he said, responding to calls by officials in Skopje for a debate on the issue.

“Alexander the Great was Greek, there is no doubt about that. We are not going to enter a discussion or negotiation about this. This is a core part of our national identity. There’s no compromise on this issue,” he said.

In his first visit to Washington as leader of the main opposition, Mitsotakis held talks at the White House with Fiona Hill, Special Assistant to US President Donald Trump and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council. The discussion focused chiefly on regional geopolitical issues and the Greek economy.