As Tsipras Backs Off Turkey, Greek Soldiers Face Long Detention

ΑTHENS – Two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally strayed across the border while on patrol in bad weather could be kept in Turkey for at least a month before they face trial on undetermined charges as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will let that country’s justice system work.

Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis, who has no experience in the field and was newly appointed, visited the parents of the soldiers and told them that Greece was doing whatever it could to get their release but didn’t say what that was, and after Tsipras he didn’t want to antagonize President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader is furious that Greece won’t return eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup against him in July, 2016 – in which they said they took no part – even though he said the Radical Left SYRIZA leader promised him their swift return.

Greece’s highest court has barred extradition, saying their lives would be in danger as Erdogan has purged civil society and the military and at one point said he wanted to bring back the death penalty.

Both sides have denied the Greek soldiers are being kept as bargaining chips to force the return of the Turkish soldiers but some analysts have already said that seems to be Erdogan’s plan and that Tsipras is boxed in, having told the Turkish leader the matter was up to the Greek justice system – leaving the Greek leader to say the same about the Greek soldiers who were charged with illegal entry but could face espionage counts.

It is unlikely that the case will be resolved before Greek Easter, which falls on April 8, Kathimerini said, adding that Kouvelis told the parents that efforts to get them back are “systematic and persistent” but didn’t say what, if any, push is behind made in backdoor diplomatic channels not being reported to the public.

There’s been a sharp exchange of words between the countries and tension is high in the aftermath of two Greek ships in separate incidents being run into by Turkish vessels off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia near the Turkish coast where they nearly went to war in 1996 as three Greek servicemen died in a still mysterious helicopter crash there.

Kouvelis, leader of the tiny, politically irrelevant Democratic Left party that served a previous New Democracy Conservative-led coalition with the then-PASOK Socialists – the ideological enemies of SYRIZA – said that Greece “rejects any tensions provoked by the neighboring country and will not participate in intensifying those tensions.”

Without saying whether it was related to the ongoing tension, Greece is conducting military exercises with the Air Forces of six countries and watching to see what will be the response, if any from Turkey, which also has warships off Cyprus blocking foreign energy companies from reaching waters where they are licensed to drill for oil and gas.

It wasn’t said why Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who earlier said the Greek soldiers were being kept as hostages, didn’t meet with the parents with Kouvelis.

“What matters is the immediate return of our children, who have been imprisoned for 12 days now. They know that they have done nothing wrong and that’s why they are not worried, because they believe in justice and cannot be punished for something they did not do,” the parents of the two Greek soldiers currently held in Turkey said on Tuesday, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).