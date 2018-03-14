From Hiding, Savvidis Apologizes for Gun Incident on Soccer Field

ATHENS – Still ducking Greek police who want to arrest him, PAOK soccer team owner and provocative businessman Ivan Savvidis put out a statement that he’s sorry he brought a gun onto the field to protest a disputed goal for his team in a game against AEK.

The Greek-Russian magnate, who also owns part of the port of Thessaloniki where the team is based and has other holdings including a tobacco company and TV station, is closely linked with Prime Minister and Radical Left leader Alexis Tsipras, whom he praised effusively as a great leader.

That came as Tsipras’ government was trying to eliminate a 44-million euro fine ($54.44 million) imposed on Savvidis’ tobacco company before he took it over and as he has become an increasingly visible, and divisible, figure on the Greek political landscape.

In his statement, he declared that he stormed the field – with four bodyguards and security men – because of an “emotional outpouring,” but that he didn’t plan to clash with any coaches, referees or staff from AEK, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, although photos show him putting his hand on his gun.

He also said he did not threaten anyone without explaining why just having a gun on the field wasn’t a threat and which is against the law in Greece where even riot police who frequently clash with violent fans aren’t allowed to be armed.

So far, he would face charges only of going onto the field but not for carrying a gun even though that was an unlawful act as well amid speculation by political rivals of the government that he would get off easy.

A PAOK call was waved off for an offsides call as the game was winding to an end between the teams who are on course to clash in the championship final with the long-dominant Athens teams, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos having off-years.

The game came just after Greek soccer officials waived big penalties for PAOK after an opposing coach was hit in the face with a towel holder with critics saying it was done to appease Savvidis and that the government was trying to fix the game to insure his team would take the title.

Tsipras, faced with the images of Savvidis on the field with a gun going international and bringing a warning Greece’s national team could be barred from international competition, ordered the league suspended. That has happened before only to see it quickly resume as team owners are among the oligarchy said to have great influence in the country, including over governments.

After nearly two hours sitting in a locker room, the referee wrote down in a game report that he reversed his call, while asking the two teams to return to the pitch, something that league-leading AEK’s players declined to do.