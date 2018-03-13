Mega TV’s License Revoked by National Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National TV and Radio Council rescinded Mega TV’s operation license on Tuesday, for neglecting to reapply under new rules in effect since 2017.

According to media reports citing Council documents, Mega was operating for several years as a nationally broadcasting news channel. After it changed its programming in September 2016, it did not reapply for a license, as it ought to under laws published late in 2017.

Mega’s broadcasting will end as soon as the Council decision is published on the government’s Diavgia site and the Council informs the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission, which will in turn order digital services provider Digea to shut down transmission.