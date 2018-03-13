Dangling for Greece: Aerial Dancer Promotes Key Landmarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RIO-ANTIRRIO BRIDGE, Greece (AP) — Dangling by a pair of billowing lengths of white fabric from one of Greece’s largest bridges, dizzying aerial dancer Katerina Soldatou has a message for the world.

Her gravity-defying performance Monday above the blue waters of the Gulf of Patras, which separates the southern Peloponnese peninsula to central mainland Greece, is meant to draw attention to the financially struggling, tourism-reliant country’s iconic landmarks, man-made and natural.

It was part of a string of performances she has given suspended by long fabric strips from bridges, cliffs and gorges under the title “Greece has Soul.”

The 2.2-kilometer (1.4-mile) multi-span cable-stayed bridge was completed in August 2004 — days before the Athens Summer Olympics — and is one of the world’s longest.