Elected Officials to Host Annual Greek Independence Celebration on March 23

ASTORIA – On Friday, March 23, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, NYS Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, and New York City Councilmember Costa Constantinides will host their annual event to commemorate the anniversary of Greek independence.

The event will be held at the Federation of Hellenic Societies’ Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, 6-8 PM.

The officials will honor four Greeks for their important contributions to civic life and to the Greek-American community in the United States and Queens. The honorees are: the Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras; the Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas; the Founder of the Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) Olga Alexakos; and Astoria public school teacher Despina Galatoulas.

This free community event is part of the longstanding tradition of celebrating Greek and Greek-American culture in Astoria and will feature traditional Greek food and entertainment.

To RSVP, contact the office of Assemblymember Simotas: 718-545-3889.