No Jail for Golden Dawn MP for Attacking Athens Mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – A lawmaker from the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, among its officials charged with running a criminal organization, was found guilty of trying to attack Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis in May 2013 but given only a four-month suspended sentence.

Giorgos Germenis was convicted by an Athens court but didn’t show up to hear it, common in Greece as members of his party aren’t attending their trial, now in its third year and aren’t being forced to do so.

Germenis verbally abused Kaminis during an event hosted by the municipality and then trying get at him physically before being overpowered by guards. During the scuffle, a young girl suffered a minor injury.

Kaminis though wasn’t upset that Germenis wasn’t sentenced to serve any time and tweeted he was satisfied with the verdict. “Neo-Nazis and fascism to justice. This is the way,” he said.

Reports said at the time that Germenis tried to hit Kaminis, who was at the time inside the premises of the municipality’s social grocery handing out Easter candles to children.

During the incident, Germenis tried to reach for his gun, a witness told journalists without identifying himself.

Kaminis also alleged that Germenis shouted, “I am an MP, you cannot arrest me. I will sue you,” as the Mayor’s bodyguards took him out of the building.