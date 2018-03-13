Ignoring Turkish Warships, Anastasiades Offers Akinci Dinner Talk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Turkish warships off the coast blocking foreign energy vessels from reaching waters where they are licensed to drill for oil and gas explorations, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has reached out to Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for a dinner talk.

The two broke off unity talks in July, 2015 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montanta after Akinci went along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on keeping an army on the northern third of the island that’s been unlawfully occupied since a 1974 invasion, and Turkey’s demand to militarily intervene again when it wanted.

That ramped up provocations that have spiked with the arrival of the Turkish warships that kept a drilling rig from the Italian energy company Eni from getting to a block where it was to begun looking for oil and gas although US oil giant ExxonMobil has been able to reach another area, with ships from the US Sixth Fleet not far away.

Anastasiades’ office said he’s waiting for a response from Akinci, the Cyprus Mail said. The two had started off negotiations nearly three years ago in a cordial atmosphere among hopes and even near-giddy speculation a deal could finally be reached before the talks, as have all the others over the decades, broke off again with each side blaming the other.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides told broadcaster Sigma that Anastasiades had extended the invitation through UN Special Representative on Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar, which were reportedly well-received but went unanswered.

Christodoulides though downplayed expectations for resumption of negotiations and said the meeting, if it takes place, would be more of a social nature and no business was expected to be conducted apart from breaking bread.

Christodoulides said the Turkish-Cypriot side, which has demanded a say in the energy explorations and said it would otherwise begin conducting its own, had to answer whether it agreed with Turkey’s assertion only 30 percent of the waters in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) belong to the occupied side.