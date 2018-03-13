Marijuana-Making Companies Lining Up for Greek License

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With the Radical Left SYRIZA in power, Greece’s move to let marijuana be cultivated – for medical use – could create an industry of as much as one billion euros ($1.23 billion) and drawn keen interest from five groups who want the right to grow it legally.

Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas is overseeing the bids after the Parliament approved a law for the production, manufacturing and sale of medical products containing cannabis, luring foreign investors as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants, although elements in his party don’t.

The government has declared under the new law that patients with approved medical needs can use marijuana with a doctor’s prescription. Tsipras said that, “From now on, the country is turning its page, as Greece is now included in countries where the delivery of medical cannabis to patients in need is legal.”

Greece is the sixth EU country to legalize the growing and use for medical purposes, after the Czech Republic, Finland, The Netherlands, Portugal and Spain had already done so.

It wasn’t clear whether the government would speed the process or, as it has with the long-delayed $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport site on Athens’ coast, drag its heels and scare off the investors with bureaucratic obstacles.

Two of the world’s biggest companies in the sector, both from Canada, were among those showing interest, Kathimerini said.They are Aphria and Canopy Growth.

Aphria’s reported four-year plan was to develop 92,000 square meters (99,028 square feet) of greenhouses with a production capacity of more than 100 tons, creating up to 500 jobs until 2021.

Canopy Growth proposed a more than 50-million euro ($61.64 million) investment for a 50,000-square meter (53,820-square foot) area that would double in size eventually and create 500-1000 jobs, it was said.

Golden Greece Cannabis intends to grow marijuana on a 1-square kilometer (0.39 square mile) plot at Naoussa, west of Thessaloniki, and build a plant to process and produce pharmaceutical products, for a total investment starting at 400 million euros ($493.1 million) and surpass one billion euros ($1.23 billion) in two years.

Shanghai-based Europacific Medical has a 20-million-euro ($24.66 million) investment plan for Greece, as does HAPA Medical Holdings based in the Netherlands.

Medical cannabis needs a lot of heat to grow and Greece’s warm and sunny climate makes the country ideal for its production.

Greece has a long history of cannabis production, and before a prohibition era, also produced high-quality hashish that was exported throughout Europe, the site Sensi Seeds said, adding that while some marijuana growing goes on, the laws are harsh although softened in 2013.

Consuming or possessing marijuana could bring a jail sentence of up to four months but can be waived by the courts if it’s deemed a one-time incident. But trafficking in the drug can bring jail sentences up to eight years.