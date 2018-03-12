Irene Moscahlaidis, Philanthropist, Was 82

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irene Moscahlaidis of Athens, Greece and New York, USA, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 10. Irene was raised in Athens where she studied and worked as a nurse for the Red Cross. In addition, she received a degree in Fine Arts from the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris. She married John Moscahlaidis and moved to New York in the mid-1950’s. She split her time between New York and Greece every year since then. An avid traveler, she crossed the globe on various archaeological expeditions or historical excursions including visits to Bhutan, Cambodia, Libya, Mongolia, Pakistan, Syria and more. With a particular love for India, she participated in oven a dozen trips all across the country.

Irene was an accomplished collector of classical Greek antiquities and 19th Century art. She was also a lover of the Philharmonic and Metropolitan Opera. She has been a benefactor of many institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the World Monuments Fund, the Cycladic Arts Foundation and especially the Gennadius Library.

She is survived by her brother Dimitri Grigoriadis of Rome, Italy; her children Eric Moscahlaidis and Evee Moscahlaidis Georgiadis; her son-in-law, Alexander Georgiadis; and her grandchildren Stefania, Alexi, Anais, and Philipos Georgiadis.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday evening between 6:00-8:00 pm at the Holy Trinity Cathedral located at 337 East 74th St., New York City. A private interment will follow in Greece. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gennadius Library at www.ASCSA.edu.gr/index.php/gennadius/ would be greatly appreciated.