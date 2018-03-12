Twelve Arrested after Police Invade Squats in Central Athens

By ANA March 12, 2018

Greek police stormed three squats in Exarcheia and Koukaki, March 12, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Twelve people were arrested on Monday afternoon after police stormed three squats in Exarcheia and Koukaki, detaining several individuals.

All the arrests concerned the people who were squatting a building on Matrozou street, in Koukaki.
The order to clear the buildings was given by a prosecutor, after the owners pressed charges against the squatters. The building on Matrozou Street belongs to “Evangelismos” hospital, the one on Zaimi Street to the Journalists Union of Athens (ESIEA) and the third on Kallidromiou Street is privately owned.

