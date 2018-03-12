Tsipras, Theodorakis Discussing National Security Council Proposal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is meeting with Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis currently to discuss the latter’s proposal on the establishment of a National Security Council that will discuss national issues.

The meeting was scheduled for 16:30, at Maximos Mansion.

At 19:30, Tsipras will speak at an event organized by the University of Western Attica with the Municipality of Egaleo on the establishment of the university.

Potami leader Theodorakis rules out participation in present government

The leader of the opposition Potami party Stavros Theodorakis clarified that his meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras did not mean that he was joining the present government, in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

“I will both meet with Tsipras and not join the government…apart from personal or party political games there is also the country. And events will not wait for us.”