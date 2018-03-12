Cyprus Tension Heightens: Turkey Sends More Warships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Turkey has sent four more warships to Cyprus where it is blocking foreign energy companies from reaching waters where they are licensed to drill for oil and gas explorations, arching up tension with ships from the US Navy in the region conducting exercises with Israel, which has energy ties with the island’s government.

A ship from the Italian company Eni was kept from reaching the block where it has a license but US oil giant ExxonMobil, whose former CEO Rex Tillerson is Secretary of State and recently held talks in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, began exploration in another area on March 11 despite warnings to back off.

Turkey sent the frigate Barbatos and three corvettes to the waters in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which Erdogan said his country won’t recognize – as he doesn’t Cyprus and bars its ships and planes at the same time he wants to join the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member.

Turkey has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since a 1974 invasion and Erdogan said any potentially lucrative findings offshore must be shared with Turkish-Cypriots, who are demanding the legitimate government coordinate the energy hunt with them, warning they will conduct their own drilling operations otherwise.

Adding to the tension, said Kathimerini, was the presence of a nuclear-powered Russian submarine in the eastern Mediterranean, with the US and Israelis tracking its movements.

There was also anxiety over Turkey detaining two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally crossing the border while on patrol during a storm. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wes Mitchell were due to visit Athens on March 15 and Cyprus’ capital of Nicosia on March 16.

All this comes as there were worries that a scheduled meeting between European Union and Turkish leaders in Varna, Bulgaria on March 26 might be postponed or canceled if there is no diplomatic resolution to the Cyprus problem.

Erdogan has stepped up provocations since reunification talks fell apart at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 when he said he would never remove an army from the occupied territory and wanted the right to militarily intervene when he wanted.

In an interview with French daily Liberation, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos declared that “Greece is very close to a fatal accident with Turkey,” referring to Turkish violations of Greek air space and territorial waters.

“We are obliged to defend our territory which is not only Greek but also European,” he said. Earlier he had referred to two Greek soldiers being detained in Turkey as “hostages,” hiking the stakes as Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader was trying to keep a low-profile and said Turkey’s justice system would have to handle the case.

But Erdogan is furious that Greece won’t return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a coup attempt against him in July, 2016 in which they said they took no part and as Greece’s highest court has barred their extradition although Tsipras is trying to keep them from being granted sanctuary.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu though said, “We do not want such an agreement,” denying the Greek soldiers were being held as bargaining chips amid Greek fears they could be charged with espionage.