Australian NGO Cites Shortcomings, Hopes in Greek Whistleblower Laws

With a murky brewing scandal in Greece tied to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis based on the testimony of three secret witnesses using the country’s whistleblower laws, a new independent report by the NGO Blueprint for Free Speech and the EU-wide Change of Direction project has found Greece among the worst performers in the European Union protecting people who want to report wrongdoing.

That was the finding in Gaps in the System: Whistleblower Laws in the EU that found Greece with a calculated score of 22.2 percent based on criteria in nine categories, slightly better than the average of 22.9 percent, but more than 40 percent below the bloc’s best performer.

The report shows how people in Greece who want to report corrupt and unlawful practices in the public and private sector could be fearful to do so – but also how international standards, if applied, could help correct the problem.

“Our research shows Greece ranks in the middle of EU countries at protecting whistleblowers; it could do better,’ Blueprint’s Executive Director, Dr. Suelette Dreyfus, who contributed to the report, said.

She is based in Melbourne, Australia and is a noted technology researcher, journalist and writer, including as author of the 1997 cult classic Underground: Hacking, Madness and Obsession on the Electronic Frontier. The book describes the exploits of a group of Australian, American, and British hackers during the late 1980s and early 1990s, among them Wikileaks founder Julian Assange who is credited as a researcher for the book.

“But here’s the good news: there’s an opportunity here to show Greece’s commitment to fighting corruption by adopting the best whistleblower protection law in the EU yet. Greece could lead the EU in this, if it chooses to,” she said.

“Whistleblowers help raise the ethical standards in society,” she said. ‘They warn us when someone is illegally dumping toxic waste in our rivers, or mistreating frail older people, or stealing from the public purse with corrupt contracts.’

“Whistleblowers help fight corruption. The law must protect them both on paper in in practice,”” Blueprint report contributor Garreth Hanley said.

In a country mired in a series of scandals and with one of the EU’s worst record for corruption and transparency, Greece is in need of a fix when it comes to providing mechanisms and protections in law for whistleblowers.

Gaps in the System: Whistleblowers Laws in the EU, is the first independent report to evaluate the whistleblower protection laws of all EU-member countries against nine internationally recognised standards. Safe or Sorry: Whistleblower Protection Laws in Europe Deliver Mixed Results is the first to assess how well protection laws in Europe are working in practice.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners determined the impact of fraud in the cases examined in their global report to be $6.3 billion annually – and identified tip offs from whistleblowers as the single most effective detection method.

Greece’s Standing:

In 5 of the 9 categories, Greece was unable to meet any of the international standards

Greece does not score a perfect score on any international standard tested in the evaluation; the standards it meets are only achieved in a partial way

13 EU-member countries won higher scores than Greece

Greece would benefit from adopting a comprehensive, stand-alone, dedicated whistleblower protection law

Countries across the EU, including Greece, have been adopting whistleblower protections in law at an encouraging rate since 2013

New laws or protections were adopted in ten EU-member countries over the past 5 years, most recently in Italy

More than half the EU-member countries now meet at least 3 three international standards, in part or full.

Viewed as a whole, the EU can boast that every standard is meet, in part or full, in 5 or more EU-member countries

However;

79% of EU countries score a zero on providing immunity from prosecution for disclosing sensitive information (Standard 6)

75% of EU countries score a zero on penalties for whistleblower retaliation and other mistreatment (Standard 7).

43% of EU countries merit a zero on providing a range of disclosure channels (Standard 2). This standard reflects EU countries’ commitment to freedom of expression.