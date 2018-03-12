Establishment of the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday, March 9, 2018, the Board of Trustees at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, passed a resolution supporting the establishment of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The SNF Agora Institute will be an academic and public forum, which, using a multidisciplinary approach, aspires to address the deterioration of civic engagement and facilitate the restoration of open and inclusive civil discourse that is the cornerstone of healthy democracies. The SNF committed $150 million dollars to establish and fully endow the Institute, drawing inspiration from the ancient Athenian agora, the central space of the city that grew to become a hub of conversation and debate, and the heart of the city-state’s democratic governance.

Souce: SNF