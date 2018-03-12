Establishment of the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University

By TNH Staff March 12, 2018

(Photo by SNF)

On Friday, March 9, 2018, the Board of Trustees at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, passed a resolution supporting the establishment of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The SNF Agora Institute will be an academic and public forum, which, using a multidisciplinary approach, aspires to address the deterioration of civic engagement and facilitate the restoration of open and inclusive civil discourse that is the cornerstone of healthy democracies. The SNF committed $150 million dollars to establish and fully endow the Institute, drawing inspiration from the ancient Athenian agora, the central space of the city that grew to become a hub of conversation and debate, and the heart of the city-state’s democratic governance.

Souce: SNF

