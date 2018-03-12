SYRIZA “Lawlessness” Ripped After Armed Soccer Team Owner Invades Game

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With Greece’s capital city awash in violence, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has been blasted for condoning lawlessness after the owner of a soccer team took to the field carrying a gun to protest a disputed goal against his team.

Ivan Savvidis, a close ally of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, invaded the pitch on March 11 after a goal for his Thessaloniki-based team PAOK – which had just had severe penalties lifted for no given reason after previous violence at a game – stormed the field after referees waved off a goal against AEK of Athens.

Savvidis is a well-known Russian-Greek businessman who owns a major tobacco company in Greece and pushed for fines imposed before he took over to be nullified, and has praised Tsipras widely.

The game was called off after he came onto the field carrying what appeared to be a pistol i a hip holster. There were no reports on whether he is licensed to carry a weapon and AEK officials said he had threatened the referee in an earlier invasion of the field.

New Democracy Vice President Adonis Georgiadis told SKAI TV that Tsipras needs to explain his relationship to Savvidis after the widely-reported incident was seen by fans and on TV.

“The image of a man who feels he can do anything he wants was shocking,” Georgiadis said. “Someone who so brazenly flaunts the law must feel that he has some kind of privilege.”

Andreas Loverdos, spokesman for the former PASOK which has been folded into the center-left Movement for Change, said the incident shamed Greece as Tsipras has said virtually nothing about a mounting wave of violent attacks aimed at his government for reneging on anti-austerity promises and other targets, including foreign embassies.

“Every line was crossed, as is more than apparent by reading the international press today,” Loverdos said, also on SKAI, referring to widespread coverage outside Greece.

“I remember Mr (Stavros) Kontonis saying that he would crack down on violence when he took over at the Sports Ministry and never doing so,” Loverdos said. “This is another complete failure on the government’s part.”

Kontonis is now the Minister of Justice, charged with overseeing protection for the citizenry and has been criticized for the ongoing onslaught of assaults, including by a neo-Nazi group going after anarchist squats and Jewish memorials and anarchist and terrorists who succeeded through violence in getting an alleged terrorist moved from one jail to another.

OUT OF CONTROL

AEK officials claim Savvidis threatened the club’s operations manager, Vassilis Dimitriadis. AEK said it will file a complaint with FIFA and UEFA, the world and European soccer governing bodies, all of which have done virtually nothing to cease violence in Greek soccer, said to be rife with match-fixing and financial wrongdoing.

PAOK said in a statement: “After what happened today, PAOK chairman Ivan Savvidis is preparing all necessary procedures to protect the team and all his collaborators from the threats and attacks they have been subjected to. There will be relevant announcements on the issue soon.”

The game was finally abandoned after more than two hours and the stadium emptied of fans. Adding to the widespread confusion, there were claims that the referee, Giorgos Kominis, had actually allowed the goal. The score at the time of abandonment remains uncertain — 0-0 or 1-0 to PAOK — with the referee’s report still to come.

AEK claimed that the atmosphere had become too threatening for the game to resume, while the referee was reportedly in favor of resuming.

Earlier, AEK coach Manolo Jimenez had been sent to the stands, in the 83rd minute, for constantly complaining.

PAOK’s previous home game — against another title rival, Olympiakos — never started after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was hit in the face by a cash register paper roll.

The latest incident has thrown the outcome of the season into further disarray.

“Images of team owners invading the pitch armed are setting back soccer for years,” Deputy Culture Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasileiadis said in a statement after the game.

After claiming that the current season was the “cleanest and most exciting” because of the government’s attempt to clean up the game, Vasileiadis said “we will not allow anyone to divert us from our task, even if we have to, in consultation with UEFA, to take difficult decisions.”

Images of “persons entering sports grounds armed” harm PAOK and soccer in general, Vassiliadis said in a written statement. “Such extreme phenomena call for bold decisions,” he said, without elaborating. Greece’s state broadcaster ERT said one option being considered was suspending first division fixtures.

That has been widely interpreted as a threat to suspend the entire league, which has been considered before but with a rabid following across the country and owners being tycoons with huge influence, almost nothing has been done.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)